Village leaders moved to safety after attacks in IOJ&K

SRINAGAR: India has shifted scores of village and municipality leaders, mostly from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party, to secure locations in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) after a spate of attacks from the freedom fighters, police and two security officials said on Friday.

The freedom fighters have stepped up attacks on the lower level politicians, many of whom do not have personal security guards, in recent weeks. “It is a temporary arrangement,” police chief Vijay Kumar told a UK-based international wire agency.

“We will devise a strategy to provide security to those who are vulnerable.”

Two security officials, asking not to be named, said around 500 politicians had been moved since Thursday, after fighters shot dead a village council leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in southern Kashmir.

Many of those under protection have been housed in hotels and government buildings guarded by paramilitary troops, one official said. “We don’t want to take any chances,” he said.

Sofi Yousuf, a BJP vice-president in IOJ&K, said his colleagues were being targeted to prevent the party from expanding in the Himalayan region. “They want to create a fear psychosis on the ground,” Yousuf said.