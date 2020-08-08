Structural, regulatory flaws cause surge in circular debt

ISLAMABAD: Structural and regulatory flaws contribute 63 percent share in circular debt of power sector every year which has now reached Rs2.219 trillion, whereas inefficiencies at the operational level contribute 37 percent share, a senior official of Energy Ministry told The News.

Circular debt in June 2018 stood at Rs1.135 trillion and increased to Rs2.219 trillion in June 2019-20 showing over 100 percent increase.

Explaining the reason for a surge in the circular debt every year, the official said there were structural flaws in tariff and the time lag in notification of monthly fuel adjustment, quarterly fuel adjustment and annual tariff was causing increase in circular debt. He said prior to freezing the tariff in case from November 2019, there was a time lag of two months in monthly fuel adjustment, 6 month in quarterly tariff and one year time lag was in annual tariff and still the situation has worsened to this effect. He said that the government did not pass on to the end consumers due surge in tariff of Rs255 billion under quarterly adjustment mechanism due for the second and third quarters in 2019-20.