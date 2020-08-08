NAB rebuts report on case against army officers

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) strongly rebutted a malicious campaign of financial irregularities being launched on social media regarding two senior army officers Lt Gen Naweed Zaman and Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani. The NAB has categorically denied and clarified that there is no case against the above officers in NAB, now or ever before. “Therefore, any allegation of plea bargain doesn’t arise, “ the NAB announcement said.