Sat Aug 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Explanation sought from UHS VC over vaccine

LAHORE: The Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department (SHC&MED) has sought explanation from the Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, Lahore with regard to his announcement of university’s plan to test an Australian vaccine, COVAX-19, on active coronavirus patients, as part of human clinical trial, without prior approval.

In a note to UHS VC Prof Dr Javed Akram, the department termed his behaviour contrary to any current public policy determined and framed by the department, any committee of experts or the government. It said the announcement of such a trial, without any lawful clearance from concerned authorities, has not only caused embarrassment to the government but also caused undue public expectation and general panic.

The department, therefore, called upon the VC to explain his position till August 11, 2020 in this regard. The department also barred him from addressing the media on technical matters.

