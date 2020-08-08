Pakistan returns $1b to Riyadh

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan returned $1 billion out of $3 billion which were taken from Saudi Arabia and this amount was taken from China.

It was stated by Shahzeb Khanzada in his Geo News programme on Friday. Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi thanked Saudi Arabia when he was asked about return of $1 billion to Saudi Arabia. Qureshi said that Saudi Arabia came to Pakistan’s help when Pakistan was in the financial crunch. He said that talks with International Monetary Fund (IMF) were going on to get $6 billion loan and at that time, Saudi Arabia came forward to support Pakistan. He said that he thanked Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed Bin Salman. He said that S Arabia is also facing economic pressure due to fall in oil prices and Pakistan is well aware of S Arabia’s problems and Pakistan stands by its brotherly country in this hour of need.