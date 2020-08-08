Shahbaz stresses all-out support to Kashmiris

LAHORE: PML-N President and National Assembly Opposition Leader Shahbaz Sharif has said if Pakistan lapses even a bit in helping Kashmiris get their right to self-determination, it will forever be a burden on the national conscience.

Addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir parliament on Friday, he said that by revoking the UN-recognised disputed status of Occupied Kashmir on August 5, Modi did not just challenge the people of Kashmir or the state of Pakistan but the entire civilised world, global conscience, international organisations for human rights and peace. He said Narendra Modi ripped to shreds the commitment of the UN Security Council, its resolutions, international law and even the word of Jawahar Laal Nehru who promised to give Kashmiris their birthright to self-determination through an independent and transparent plebiscite in Occupied Kashmir.

He said Occupied Kashmir was never at ease even with Article 370 in place and the people of the valley were under the cruel oppression of Indian forces, but after the 5th of August, New Delhi unleashed even more atrocious tyranny on the occupied valley with its crushing curfew, communication blackout, mass incarcerations and blatant human rights abuses that continue to this day.

Shahbaz said the time for pondering is over. Pakistan will need to play a comprehensive and decisive role for the rights of Kashmiris through an aggressive diplomatic campaign that would apprise the world of the atrocities being committed by India in Kashmir. He said that adding Occupied Kashmir to Pakistan's map is correct but it will need concrete steps to bring that map to life. He said he doesn't mean to say that Pakistan should trigger a nuclear war over this. Pakistan's atomic power is the guarantee of stability in the region. He paid tribute to PPP founder Zulfikar Ali Bhutto for starting the nuclear programme and PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif for completing it with 6 tests reciprocating to India's 5 despite immense global pressure.

Shahbaz said the region's peace cannot be guaranteed unless the people of Kashmir get their right to self-determination. He reminded how Germany and Japan built themselves back after a defeat in World War II, how the wall of Berlin came crashing down, all because of persistence, relentless efforts and unequivocal commitment.

That, he said, is what is going to bring that day when Kashmiris will be free from the despotic Indian occupation and the dream of Kashmiris to be part of Pakistan will be realised. For this, unity and an immaculate strategy are required for which the opposition is willing to cooperate despite its grave differences with the government. But that will only be possible when Pakistan becomes economically independent because in the modern world, tools of war have changed and economic sovereignty is the biggest power that enables fulfillment of all agendas.

The PML-N president paid tribute to Syed Ali Gillani, Yasin Malik, Mirwaiz Omar Farooq, Asia Andrabi and all leaders of the freedom struggle and said the sacrifices of the martyrs and persecuted people of Kashmir will not go in vain. He pledged unconditional support for the Kashmir cause and said the PML-N and the entire nation stands with their Kashmiri brethren till the dawn of their freedom.

Meanwhile, in a statement, Shahbaz said an irresponsible statement regarding Pakistan's brotherly country Saudi Arabia by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is condemnable and against Pakistan's national interests.

He said the immature government is toying with Pakistan's core interests. The PTI government's actions are isolating Pakistan at the world diplomatic stage. The PTI government is damaging Pakistan on the diplomatic front. He said Pakistan has always been a staunch advocate of Muslim unity and the PTI government has also in the past made similar blunders regarding friendly states.