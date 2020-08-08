Troops dewatering flooded areas in Karachi

RAWALPINDI: The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Friday said the Pakistan Army troops had started rescue and relief operation in Karachi where a spell of monsoon rains was in progress. "The troops of Pakistan Army have reached Karachi and started rescuing people trapped in areas flooded by the rainwater, " the ISPR said. The teams are draining out water with dewatering pumps besides carrying out other rescue and relief activities. It said more teams of Pakistan Army were alert to cope with any emergency.