Federal officers asked to submit asset details by 31st

ISLAMABAD: The Establishment Department has directed the federal officers and employees to submit details of their assets for the fiscal year ending on June 30, 2020 till August 31.

The promotion cases of the officers from BPS-18 to BPS-21 will be deferred if they failed to submit asset details, says a memorandum issued by Joint Secretary Establishment Division Salman Mufti.

The memorandum has been forwarded to all the ministries, divisions, Presidency, Prime Minister Office, provincial chief secretaries, NAB, Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, Auditor General, AGPR, Election Commission of Pakistan, Intelligence Bureau and Federal Tax Ombudsman.

The communiqué reminded that submission of asset details is mandatory under the Civil Servants (Conduct) Rules 1964.

The Establishment Division only keeps the record of assets of Pakistan Administrative Service, Police Service, Secretariat Group and OMG officers, while the

rest of officers submit asset details at their respective ministries or divisions.

According to the Civil Servants Promotion Rules 2019, the promotion cases of officers from BPS-18 to BPS-21 will be deferred in the promotion board meeting if they did not submit asset details.

Other ministries will submit a certificate to the Establishment Division by September 15 to confirm receiving asset details of officers and employees.