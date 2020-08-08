Man murdered

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
JHANG: A man was shot dead over a children conflict. A clash occurred the other day between two groups of a Baloch tribe in village Wasu in the limits of Kot Shakir police because of a fight among children. The injured people visited the govt hospital to obtain medico-legal certificates. Reportedly, when the victim party members were returning from hospital, they were attacked by their rivals. As a result, Qasim Baloch died on the spot and Jamshid, Asif and Sher sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital.