close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Man murdered

National

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

JHANG: A man was shot dead over a children conflict. A clash occurred the other day between two groups of a Baloch tribe in village Wasu in the limits of Kot Shakir police because of a fight among children. The injured people visited the govt hospital to obtain medico-legal certificates. Reportedly, when the victim party members were returning from hospital, they were attacked by their rivals. As a result, Qasim Baloch died on the spot and Jamshid, Asif and Sher sustained critical injuries and were shifted to hospital.

Latest News

More From Pakistan