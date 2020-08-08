close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
August 8, 2020

Missing child found dead

August 8, 2020

GUJRANWALA: The dead body of an eight-year-old boy, who was missing from July 31, was found from the Upper Chenab Canal here on Friday. Reportedly, Abdul Rahman of Fareed Town disappeared. Now his body was found from the canal. Jinnah Road police have shifted the dead body to a hospital and started investigation.

