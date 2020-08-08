Missing child found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GUJRANWALA: The dead body of an eight-year-old boy, who was missing from July 31, was found from the Upper Chenab Canal here on Friday. Reportedly, Abdul Rahman of Fareed Town disappeared. Now his body was found from the canal. Jinnah Road police have shifted the dead body to a hospital and started investigation.