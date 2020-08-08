Girl dies while making video to become social media star

TOBA TEK SINGH: A 14-year-old girl died while making a video to become a TikTok star at Kamalia on Thursday night. Reportedly, Farah Ali, 14, daughter of Ghulam Ali and a resident of Siddiqabad, wanted to become a TikTok star. She often made and posted her video clips on the social media website. On the day of the incident, Farah’s younger sister Faiza Ali was making her video in which Farah had to use his father’s pistol to target her head after loading bullets. However, mistakenly the pistol went off. As a result, she was criticality injured and succumbed to her injuries before shifting to some hospital. When contacted, the district police spokesperson Attaullah told that the girl’s father had given a written application to the City police for not registering a case of the incident as it happened accidentally. However, he added, the DPO had directed the police forensic experts’ team to inquire into the matter.

DROWNS IN CANAL: A kiln worker drowned in the Jhang Branch Canal at Gojra on Friday. Mazhar Hussain of Chak 343/JB was taking bath in the canal when suddenly he went in deep water and drowned.