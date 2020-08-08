Dwindling sector

No doubt, agriculture is an important sector of Pakistan’s economy. This sector directly supports the population of the country and accounts for 26 percent of GDP. The major crops are cotton, wheat, rice, sugarcane, different types of chilly on the other hand orchards of different types, grasses and vegetables also share a big hand in agriculture. Agriculture throughout Pakistan is under heavy threat, particularly the agriculture of Sindh is at high risk. Uncontrollable locust attacks for the past two years, unfavorable changing weather and negligence of the Sindh government towards agriculture are great threats. The Sindh government is not paying any attention to agriculture. And so-called fertilizer and pesticide companies have also affected the agriculture system of Sindh. They launch low quality seeds at high rates that lead to parasites infecting crops and then they supply pesticides at even more expensive rates. As a result, the production per acre of agricultural land decreases at a very dangerous level. Land growers are helpless in front of this mafia. The Sindh government has left the agriculture of Sindh at the mercy of this ruthless mafia. Low production has led to shortage of food items. As a result of this shortage, the price of daily necessities have gone high. Land growers are facing dangerous financial conditions due to this mafia.

Neither the Sindh government nor the federal government announced any package for agriculture in their budgets. In the prevailing circumstances, we will likely face severe food shortage soon. The Sindh government should take immediate and necessary steps on an emergency basis in order to save the agriculture system of Sindh.

Babar Ali Palli

Umerkot