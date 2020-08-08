Pakistan ‘at tipping point’ of progress: PM

By News Desk

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that after two years of his government Pakistan is now at the “tipping point” to be taken forward on the path of progress and development as he inaugurated a 5-trillion-rupee city development project on the Ravi river.

His remarks came as he addressed a ceremony in connection with inauguration of the Ravi Urban Development Authority in Lahore on Friday. The Prime Minister said the first two years in power were difficult as the country was faced with serious economic challenges. “We saved the country from default,” Khan said.

The Prime Minister said the new city equipped with latest facilities will be established near Lahore, at the cost of a whopping five trillion rupees. There will also be investment of the private sector in it.

The Prime Minister said it is our utmost effort to kick start work on the new city project at the earliest. He said this is the second biggest project after Islamabad which will create job opportunities and wealth. He said there is a big opportunity for our overseas Pakistanis to invest in this historic project.

Referring to the problems faced by Lahore due to unplanned settlements, the Prime Minister said vertical buildings will be constructed in the new city in order to ensure that basic amenities reach every person. He said six million trees will be planted in the city to protect the environment.

He characterised the project as instrumental to “saving” Lahore. “The rate at which our population is growing, if we are to save Lahore, the river Ravi project is something that is totally unavoidable now,” he said.

Khan recalled the former glory days of the provincial capital, where trees would dot the city’s landscape and the water was sweet to drink.

“When I was growing up in Lahore we used to have tap water. It was sweet water and we never imagined we would need bottled water. During my time in Zaman Park, there was no sign of pollution. The sky was clear. We would wait for winter so we could bask in the sun’s warmth. It was a clean city. A city where gardens and big open green areas were plentiful.

“As the population grew and the city expanded, Zaman Park which used to be on the outskirts of the city, moved past the centre and on to the other side. That’s how fast the city grew,” said the Prime Minister. “Whereas we used to bask in the sun, there is so much pollution lining the skies now that there is hardly any sunlight. In November you will not find any sunlight,” lamented the Premier.

He said that the city’s water level had also dropped drastically. “In the last 15 years, I think it has dropped 800 feet.”

“When you are flying into the city you can see the unplanned settlements from above. The green areas are on the decline. There will be food security issues. Pakistan has never witnessed wheat shortages before but now we have seen a drop by 1.5 million tonnes.

“Our crop growing areas are reducing. We used to have a lot of cotton growing areas. We used to export the commodity. More sugarcane growing is also a factor,” he continued. “But the point is, Lahore has changed dramatically,” he added.

“This river used to be such a big river and has now shrunk into nothing but a sewerage stream […] it stinks in the winter.” He said that one must have no doubt of the dire need of the project. “Without this, Lahore will see water problems that Karachi faces today.”

Earlier in the day, PTI MPA Musarrat Cheema said that the project will be a “game-changer” for Lahore and will benefit the public.