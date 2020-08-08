Alleged robber held

LAHORE:A suspected robber involved in injuring citizens during robbery attempts was arrested by Garden Town investigations police.

The arrested suspect has been identified as Sharafat Ali. He had shot at and injured a citizen identified as Abdul Jabbar over offering resistance during a robbery bid. He had fled then.Police recovered an illegal weapon and mobile phone from his custody. He has confessed to committing robbery bids in various parts of the City.

