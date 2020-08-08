Cloudy forecast

LAHORE:PARTLY cloudy weather was witnessed in the City Friday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

However, Met office warned that heavy downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi and Hyderabad today (Saturday), while heavy downpour may generate flash flooding in drains of Balochistan. Similarly sea waves at Sindh and Makran coast will be turbulent during the period so fishermen were asked to refrain from going to sea.

Met official further said that a strong monsoon low pressure area is present over Sindh and Balochistan and monsoon currents are penetrating in central and southern parts of the country.

They predicted that rain, wind and thundershowers are expected in Sindh, South Punjab and Balochistan. Rain, thundershowers are also likely to occur in upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Heavy falls are also expected in central and lower Balochistan, they added.

Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Nokkundi and Chillas where mercury reached 45°C while in Lahore, it was 36°C and minimum was 30.2°C.