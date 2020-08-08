Chughtai Lab conducts over 15000 COVID Antibody Tests for doctors, paramedics

Lahore: Chughtai Lab has always played its role in being part of the solution in any national emergency. During the COVID-19 crisis, the lab has been serving patients throughout Pakistan through its nationwide network of labs and collection centers.

In order to assess the true extent of COVID-19 spread in Pakistan, Chughtai Lab conducted a population survey of doctors, nurses and allied healthcare staff to check for the presence of Antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 Virus. These Antibodies are formed as a result of exposure to the virus that causes COVID-19.

More than 15,000 people were tested in the last week of July. Survey participants represented all major cities across Pakistan. Our survey results show that 32% of the doctors, nurses and allied healthcare workers were positive for COVID-19 Antibodies.

The results of this survey show that the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff of Pakistan have served the nation in a time of crisis at great personal risk. We pay tribute to the bravery of all our doctors, nurses, and healthcare staff who remained steadfast and kept working when the nation needed them the most.****