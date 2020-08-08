Pakistan not to play any home series at neutral venue: Mani

LAHORE: Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani has once again made it clear that Pakistan will no longer play any of its home series at a neutral venue.

While talking to media, Mani said that there was no reason for the English team not to visit Pakistan in 2022. “Pakistan is now a safe country and the visiting teams are given the same security as the head of state,” he said.

Mani was quoted by British media as saying, “Our home series will never be played at a neutral place.” He said that when the England cricket team comes after two years, the situation will be even better.