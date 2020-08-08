Malik to join team for T20s next week

LAHORE: Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is expected to travel to England next week to take part in Pakistan’s three-match T20I series against England.

According to sources, Malik is expected to leave for England on August 15 and arrangements are being made. He has to clear COVID-19 tests in order to travel abroad. Malik’s departure to England was delayed as he had to meet his family, which is in India but the neighbouring country had extended the ban on international flights until July 31.

“The PCB is planning to fly-out T20 specialist Shoaib Malik to Southampton by mid-August, provided he returns two negative COVID-19 tests as per the agreed protocols and processes,” the Pakistan Cricket Board stated on its website.

He will take part in the three-match T20I series which will be played in Manchester on September 28, September 30 and October 1. His request for a delayed departure to England was accepted by the cricket board. The cricketer wanted to spend time with his family, whom he hadn’t seen for several months. On the other hand, assistant coach Shahid Aslam will join the team in England in a day. He returned to Pakistan last week due to the death of his father.