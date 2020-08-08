Shan hails Babar, Shadab after scoring Test-best 156

KARACHI: Soon after his Test-best 156 on the second day of the first Test against England at Old Trafford, Pakistan opener Shan Masood said that the first man he wants to talk to is his father.

Shan, 30, who became the first Pakistani opener in 24 years to score a century in England, said that his father – Mansoor M. Khan – sits alone and watches each of Pakistan’s cricket matches “ball to ball” adding that he (Mansoor) must have heaved a sigh of relief after his century on Thursday. “He watches each ball as if he is playing himself,” he said.

Mansoor, an eminent banker who was a national-level hockey player in his heyday, has had a great role in Shan’s career.He has always shown great trust in Shan’s talent and ability, which were both underlined in a workmanlike century that has put Pakistan in the driving seat in the series opener.

Shan, meanwhile, credited Babar Azam and Shadab Khan for playing important roles in the Pakistani first innings of 326. He said that the target given to him and other Pakistani batsmen was to first ensure that the team puts 300 on the scoreboard after captain Azhar Ali elected to bat first. “The way Shadab batted with a lot of intent really helped the team’s cause,” he said.

He also hailed the performance of the Pakistani bowlers who ripped through England’s top order in the last session on Friday. Shan’s 156 is already being hailed as his best ever Test knock but the left-hander said that it would become a memorable one if Pakistan go on to win the opening Test.