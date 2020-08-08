Officials’ Monthly Salaries MNAs not satisfied with PCB’s reply

ISLAMABAD: Not satisfied with the Pakistan Cricket Board’s answers on the monthly salaries of its officials, Chairman National Assembly Standing Committee on Rules of Procedure and Privileges Rana Mohammad Qasim Noon has decided to invite former players to get their feedback on the working of the PCB.

Qasim Noon when approached by ‘The News’ said he would invite former cricketers Javed Miandad, Shahid Afridi, Shoaib Akhtar, Rashid Latif and a few others to know what should be done to improve the PCB’s working. “Feedback of former players is a must to reach a conclusion. We want to improve the PCB’s working and these players can guide and help us,” he said.

A meeting was held Friday in response to a breach of privilege of the NA member who demanded the entire record of the monthly salaries and other perks of the top PCB officials. Chief Operating Officer Salman Naseer and HR head Col (r) Ashfaq represented the PCB. Their submitted documents did not satisfy the committee members, who directed them to furnish fresh details in the next meeting.

The MNAs also opined that former Test cricketers should be invited to get their point of view on the PCB’s working and also to know what they are getting from the board after their retirement.

“The PCB officials were not prepared. We need monthly breakup of salaries and other perks and privileges which were not furnished properly,” Qasim Noon, an MNA from Multan, said. All efforts to contact Salman Naseer went in vain. When a PCB official was approached he said he had no knowledge as to what had happened in the meeting.