Sat Aug 08, 2020
August 8, 2020

Long jump sensation Magsi to be trained by Army

LAHORE: Long jump sensation Mohammad Asif Magsi who has gained attention through Tik Tok videos will be trained by Pakistan Army. In this regard, President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Akram Sahi said that he will be provided training by Army athletics coaches. Sahi said that he will join the Army athletics team. He said that along with the army, the federation would play its role for Asif where needed.

