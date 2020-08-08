Strict SOPs for gyms, swimming pools in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is preparing strict SOPs for opening of gyms and swimming pools. An important meeting was held at Sports Board Punjab on Friday under the chairmanship of Director Admin Sports Punjab Javed Chauhan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti to decide on SOPs for prevention of corona-virus. Gym and swimming pool owners and officials attended the meeting.