Sat Aug 08, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Strict SOPs for gyms, swimming pools in Punjab

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

LAHORE: Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is preparing strict SOPs for opening of gyms and swimming pools. An important meeting was held at Sports Board Punjab on Friday under the chairmanship of Director Admin Sports Punjab Javed Chauhan and Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti to decide on SOPs for prevention of corona-virus. Gym and swimming pool owners and officials attended the meeting.

