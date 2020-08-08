Punjab minister welcomes resumption of sports activities

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Sports, Youth Affairs, Archaeology and Tourism Rai Taimur Khan Bhatti has welcomed the federal government decision to resume sports and tourism activities, which were suspended due to COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Friday, he said that sports activities in Punjab would resume as per the government directive. He said that all the activities will also be restored as per the rules laid out by the government. He further said the public should share their valuable views on the social media accounts of the Department of Sports and Tourism. “Recommendations have been sought for the welfare of athletes, sight-seers and tourists. It’s a good news for public at large that sports in Punjab are resuming formally.”