ICC becomes top sports body for Facebook video views in 2020

DUBAI: ICC’s Facebook channels have attracted a staggering 1.65 billion video views since the start of 2020, making it the leading sports body in terms of video consumption.

The figures are based on findings from the Facebook-owned analytics tool CrowdTangle and demonstrate ICC’s success in its concerted effort to reach out to fans with engaging video content.

The under-19 tournament attracted 747 million views across ICC channels, while the Women’s T20 World Cup received 1.1 billion views.

Fans got access to ICC’s vast reserves of archival footage, which was complemented by clips from Cricket Inside Out and 100% Cricket – two talk shows launched by ICC to keep cricket-starved fans hooked during the lock-down.

As a result of those efforts, the April-June period saw the ICC Facebook page draw two and a half times more engagement than other leading leagues and sports bodies around the world.