close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Col Junaid re-elected PJF president

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Col Junaid Alam was unanimously re-elected president of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for second term (2020-2024) in office with Mansoor Ahmed retaining his post of secretary too.

The elections were held at a local hotel here Friday with all the affiliated units including Army, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Islamabad and other associations present on the occasion. Fehmida Butt was elected honorary treasurer. Though online facility for conduct of elections was available, however majority of the representatives preferred to attend the meeting in person.

Latest News

More From Sports