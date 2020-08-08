Col Junaid re-elected PJF president

ISLAMABAD: Col Junaid Alam was unanimously re-elected president of the Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) for second term (2020-2024) in office with Mansoor Ahmed retaining his post of secretary too.

The elections were held at a local hotel here Friday with all the affiliated units including Army, Wapda, Railways, HEC, Police, Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK, Islamabad and other associations present on the occasion. Fehmida Butt was elected honorary treasurer. Though online facility for conduct of elections was available, however majority of the representatives preferred to attend the meeting in person.