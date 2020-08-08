Misbah happy with Pakistan’s performance

LAHORE: National team head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has said that Pakistan’s batsmen and bowlers have performed exceptionally well so far in the first Test match against England in Manchester.

On the first day, Babar Azam impressed and on the second day, Shan Masood played an extraordinary innings. Masood became the first Pakistani opener to score a century on English soil in two decades.

Talking to the media, Misbah said that he is happy with the performance of the team in Manchester Test so far. “Masood is a very hard working player. He has got the fruit of his hard work. He has not only scored a hundred but scored a big century. Shadab Khan gave good support to Masood,” he said.

He said that before that Babar Azam played a brilliant innings. “The bowlers have done their job well. The bowlers bowled brilliantly. Yes, I am very happy,” he said.

Misbah said that Muhammad Abbas lived up to the expectations, and Shaheen Afridi also bowled well. He rejected the impression that former captain Sarfraz was insulted by being sent to the field carrying water for players.

The head coach said that three or four players had to take turns in the season in helping the players on the ground. “There is nothing wrong. It’s not disrespecting anyone. It’s a team game,” he added.