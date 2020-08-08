Stokes sizzles after Yasir floors England

MANCHESTER: Pakistan still held the upper hand despite fumbling in their second innings as England came back in the game on the third day of their first Test here at Old Trafford on Friday.

The Pakistanis dismissed England for 219 to take a 107-run first innings lead with leggie Yasir Shah taking a four-wicket haul. However, the tourists were unable to impress much with the bat in the second innings and were struggling at 137 for 8 at stumps. Pacer Ben Stokes was the star for England with twin strikes just before close of play.

But on a tricky wicket, Pakistan still seemed to be in a strong position especially after the way their bowlers performed in England’s first innings. They are 244 runs ahead with two wickets in hand.

Earlier, Yasir took three wickets after lunch as Pakistan dismissed England for 219 to tighten their control of the first Test. He through England’s middle and lower order with a burst of three wickets for four runs in 27 balls on his way to figures of 4-66 in 18 overs.

England, who had been 159-5 at lunch in their first innings, lost their last five wickets after the break for 60 runs. At tea, Pakistan were 20-1 in their second innings, an overall lead of 127.

Shan Masood, who batted nearly eight hours for a Test-best 156 in the first innings, was out for a duck when caught behind down the legside trying to glance a poor ball from Stuart Broad.

James Anderson should have removed Abid Ali for seven but the opener was dropped by second slip Ben Stokes, coming across Joe Root at first slip when the ball appeared to be heading towards the England captain.

Abid rubbed salt into England’s wounds with some well-struck boundaries to be 15 not out at tea. Pakistan captain Azhar Ali, out for nought in the first innings, was still sweating on a ‘pair’ having failed to get off the mark from 18 balls faced.

England resumed Friday on 92-4, which represented an improvement on their dire position of 12-3 on Thursday. Ollie Pope was 46 not out and wicketkeeper Jos Buttler on 15. Buttler, with just one hundred from his previous 44 Tests, was under pressure to score runs after costly mistakes behind the stumps.

He dropped Masood on 45 and then missed a chance to stump him on the same score -- errors that intensified a debate about whether the World Cup-winner should remain England’s red-ball gloveman.

Pope completed a composed 81-ball fifty, including six fours, which followed the 22-year-old’s 91 against the West Indies in last month’s third Test at Old Trafford. But there was little he could do when, on 62, an 87 mph Naseem Shah delivery climbed late off a good length to take the shoulder of his bat, with Shadab Khan holding a good low catch at gully.

It was a wicket greeted with plenty of cheers by the fielders and reserve players watching from their hotel balconies in a series being played behind closed because of the coronavirus. England reached lunch five down but, at an increasingly sun-drenched Old Trafford, Yasir was soon in the wickets.

He bowled Buttler between bat and pad for 38 as the batsman, playing for turn, was beaten by a straight delivery. Yasir then took the shoulder of Dom Bess’s bat with a ball that turned and bounced, with the diving Asad Shafiq taking a good slip catch before Chris Woakes was bowled by a quicker delivery.

Broad, fresh from his 62 in the third Test against the West Indies, hit Yasir for a six before he was dropped next ball on the boundary by Shadab. He finished on 29 not out, with leg-spinner Shadab wrapping up the innings.

Pakistan won toss

Pakistan 1st Innings 326 (Shan Masood 156, Babar Azam 69; S Broad 3-54)

England 1st Innings

R. Burns lbw b Afridi 4

D. Sibley lbw b Abbas 8

*J. Root c Rizwan b Yasir 14

B. Stokes b Abbas 0

O. Pope c Shadab b Naseem 62

J. Buttler b Yasir 38

C. Woakes b Yasir 19

D. Bess c Shafiq b Yasir 1

J. Archer c Rizwan b Shadab 16

S. Broad not out 29

J. Anderson lbw b Shadab 7

Extras (b8, lb4, nb8, w1) 21

Total (all out, 70.3 overs) 219

Fall: 1-4, 2-12, 3-12, 4-62, 5-127, 6-159, 7-161, 8-170, 9-197, 10-219

Bowling: Afridi 18-4-51-1 (4nb, 1w); Abbas 15-6-33-2 (3nb); Naseem 16-4-44-1; Yasir 18-2-66-4 (1nb); Shadab 3.3-0-13-2

Pakistan 2nd Innings

Shan Masood c Buttler b Broad 0

Abid Ali c Woakes b Bess 20

*Azhar Ali lbw b Woakes 18

Babar Azam c Stokes b Woakes 5

Asad Shafiq run out (Sibley) 29

Mohammad Rizwan lbw b Stokes 27

Shadab Khan lbw b Broad 15

Yasir Shah not out 12

Shaheen Shah Afridi c Burns b Stokes 2

Mohammad Abbas not out 0

Extras (b 4, lb 1, nb 4) 9

Total (8 wickets 44 overs) 137

Yet to bat: Naseem Shah

Fall: 1-6, 2-33, 3-48, 4-63, 5-101, 6-120, 7-122, 8-137

Bowling: Anderson 9-2-34-0, Broad 9-3-23-2, Archer 5-0-13-0, Bess 12-2-40-1, Woakes 5-1-11-2, Stokes 4-1-11-2

Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth. TV umpire: Michael Gough