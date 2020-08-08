close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
Ex-Spanish king Carlos in Abu Dhabi

World

MADRID: Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain who has gone into exile in the face of corruption allegations, has travelled to Abu Dhabi according to Spanish newspaper ABC, contradicting earlier press reports about his whereabouts.

Other media have singled out Portugal or the Dominican Republic as possible destinations for the former monarch who abdicated in 2014, but his exact location has yet to be pinned down. The royal palace has refused to reveal where Juan Carlos is living, saying he will announce it himself if necessary.

