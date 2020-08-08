Belarus fuels first N-plant

MINSK: Belarus on Friday announced it had loaded fuel into its Russian-built nuclear power station as strongman Alexander Lukashenko prepares to contest a presidential poll on Sunday.

The country is launching its first ever nuclear plant to gain cheaper energy despite suffering severe radiation from the 1986 Chernobyl disaster and against strong opposition from neighbouring Lithuania.

The energy ministry announced the plant’s physical launch before it begins generating energy as Lukashenko stands in a tense race against a popular opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya.

In an address to the nation this week he hailed the power station as a "breakthrough into the future", providing cheap electricity for a country heavily dependent on natural gas imports.