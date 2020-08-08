Gunmen kill 21 villagers in Nigeria

LAGOS: Gunmen have killed 21 villagers in northern Nigeria’s Kaduna state, police said on Friday, in the latest deadly violence between ethnic Fulani herders and local farmers over grazing and water rights.

Community leaders however said a higher total of 33 people were killed in the assaults on the remote five villages which took place early on Thursday. Motorcycle-riding gunmen suspected to be Fulani herders stormed the villages in the predominantly Christian district of Zangon Kataf, shooting residents as they fled their homes, state police spokesman Mohammed Jalinge told AFP.

"The villages were attacked by gunmen on motorcycles in which 21 people were killed and three were injured," Jalinge said. He said the assailants launched the attacks during a heavy downpour when residents, including local vigilantes, were in bed.

Jalinge said the attacks occurred despite a round-the-clock curfew in the area after violence between the two sides escalated in recent weeks.