Firebrand monk gets seat in Sri Lankan parliament

COLOMBO: A radical Buddhist monk accused of instigating hate crimes against Muslims has won a seat in Sri Lanka’s parliament, results showed on Friday.

The Our Power of People party led by Galagodaatte Gnanasara, who has vowed to fight Islamic extremism, won one seat in Wednesday’s election which was decided by proportional representation.

The party central committee nominated Gnanasara, who was standing for the first time, to take a seat in the 225-member assembly, a spokesman told AFP.

Gnanasara served nine months of a six-year jail term for intimidating the wife of a missing cartoonist and contempt of court until he was given a presidential pardon in May last year.