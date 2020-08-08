Israeli army says downs drone coming from Lebanon

OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: The Israeli army said it had shot down a drone overnight on Thursday into Friday that came from Lebanon, a border on heightened military alert due to recent skirmishes.

Israeli troops overnight "identified a drone which infiltrated into Israeli airspace in the Mount Hermon area, along the Israeli side of the Blue Line" demarcating the Jewish state and Lebanon, the army said.

"The drone was monitored and downed," it said, adding Israeli troops were conducting searches in the area. Mount Hermon is a strategic and fortified outpost at the crossroads between Israel, Lebanon and Syria.

An Israeli military official told AFP that the drone had arrived from Lebanon. The army’s statement said that troops were on "elevated preparedness in the north and will not tolerate any violation of Israeli sovereignty".