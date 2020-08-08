Germany closes schools in virus blow

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BERLIN: Hundreds of children were sent home on Friday as Germany closed two schools over coronavirus infections, in a new blow to hopes for a return to normality after the summer holidays.
Just days after schools in the state of Mecklenburg-Western Pommerania became the first to reopen full time after the break, some 800 students were forced to head home from the Goethe Gymnasium in Ludwigslust after a teacher tested positive for Covid-19.