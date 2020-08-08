Rajapaksa brothers tighter grip on SL

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s ruling Rajapaksa brothers secured a two-thirds majority in a parliamentary election that will allow them to rewrite the constitution and increase their power, final results showed on Friday. The United States, which had been highly critical of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa’s previous administration, immediately called on the new government to respect human rights and the rule of law.