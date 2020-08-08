close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
August 8, 2020

August 8, 2020

COLOMBO: A radical Buddhist monk accused of instigating hate crimes against Muslims has won a seat in Sri Lanka’s parliament, results showed on Friday. The Our Power of People party led by Galagodaatte Gnanasara, who has vowed to fight Islamic extremism, won one seat in Wednesday’s election which was decided by proportional representation.

