tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
COLOMBO: A radical Buddhist monk accused of instigating hate crimes against Muslims has won a seat in Sri Lanka’s parliament, results showed on Friday. The Our Power of People party led by Galagodaatte Gnanasara, who has vowed to fight Islamic extremism, won one seat in Wednesday’s election which was decided by proportional representation.