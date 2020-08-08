NY schools

New YorK: New York schools can reopen this fall provided they meet certain criteria, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Friday, as most American children get ready to start the new academic year remotely.

Cuomo’s announcement highlights how far New York -- once the epicentre of the US’s Covid-19 outbreak with more than 32,000 deaths -- has come in its battle against the deadly virus. The governor said that school districts will be allowed to resume classroom teaching in areas where the average rate of positive tests is below five percent.