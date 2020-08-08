Daraz launches Azaadi sale

KARACHI: Daraz, the leading platform for online shopping in Pakistan, is offering a convenient and entertaining solution with the Azaadi sale, a statement said on Friday.

The flagship event will be live for eight days - from August 7 to August 14th - offering customers discounts on a large assortment of products across various categories, including appliances, air conditioners, mobiles and tablets and fashion, it added.

For a chance to win exciting mega prizes, customers can participate in the Ludo Tournament on Daraz First Games, an immersive gaming platform that enables users to connect digitally during this period of social distancing.

Customers can also take quizzes to celebrate being Pakistani and, with Mission Azaadi, they can complete a set of 14 missions for a chance to win LED TVs, laptops and mobile phones in Pakistan, it added.

To help first-time customers discover Pakistan, Daraz is also offering up to 35 percent off on dTravel - a channel on Daraz that serves as a one-stop solution for inter-city bus travellers, which allows customers to browse routes, timings and prices, and buy bus tickets from different bus services from the comfort of their own homes.