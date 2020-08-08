close
Sat Aug 08, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

Gold rates up Rs2,500/tola

Business

OC
Our Correspondent
August 8, 2020

KARACHI: Bullion rates in the local market rose Rs2,500/tola on Friday to yet another record high of Rs132,000/tola.

According to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, 10 grams gold price raised Rs2,144 to Rs113,169.

In the international market, gold rates increased $4 to $2,054/ounce.

Silver prices also increased Rs60 to Rs1,710/tola. The rate of 10 grams silver moved up Rs51.44 to Rs1,466.04.

Local jewellers claimed bullion prices in the local market remained Rs1,000/tola lower, compared with the gold rates in the Dubai market.

Latest News

More From Business