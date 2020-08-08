Kashmir realities

This refers to the news report, ‘Modi is trapped, Kashmir will win freedom’ (August 6). While addressing the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, Prime Minister Imran Khan said "It looks as if all of you, from the inside, are feeling a bit like you have lost," adding "I, on the other hand, believe that Kashmiris are going through an era (of suffering) which, God willing, will end in victory for them." This was obviously in response to the speech made by AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan (and others) who said the Kashmiri people are now expecting practical steps from Pakistan. And that means the AJK leadership is beginning to realize the grave reality and tragedy, while Imran Khan continues his day-dreaming, and wants others to do the same. Of course, Imran Khan has done all he could, on the diplomatic front, for the Kashmiris in Occupied Kashmir.

However, it is quite clear that the influential Western countries – any one of whom can veto at the UNSC any resolution against India – are interested more in the huge market that India offers. Moreover, they see India as their partner against China which they all see as a rival that needs subduing. And recently India won 184 out of the 192 votes for the UNSC non-member seat which clearly demonstrate Muslim states’ apathy towards the cause. Imran Khan has ruled out war with India – and rightly so, because it would devastate both countries. It is about time we worked out a realistic policy on Kashmir.

S R H Hashmi

Karachi