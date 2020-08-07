Delhi’s alienation from Tehran: In Iran-China deal, Pakistan most interested in this clause

BEIJING: Chinese President Xi Jinping seems ready to take on the US. The proposed draft of an economic and military agreement with Iran lays out Beijing’s plan to expand its footprint in the Middle East, just like it has done in South Asia, foreign media reported.

Incidentally, China looks keen to occupy areas that the US is either vacating or where it has shown diminished interest.

But this expansion may have its own complications due to the inherent tensions and competitive nature of regional players.

For India, though, the immediate concern would be the expectation in Islamabad that China will help iron out the bilateral differences between Iran and Pakistan. There is certainly a view that China will ensure greater distance between Delhi and Tehran.

However, it’s worth reiterating that a lot will depend on China’s capacity to intervene in regional and domestic issues, and steer its Belt and Road (BRI) project clear of conflicts that it is not a part of or has no experience to handle. The economic competition within the BRI could also exacerbate internal tensions that various players have not thus far considered.