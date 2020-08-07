Peak of the second wave this December: Up to 135,000 Britons may catch the virus every day

LONDON: Up to 135,000 Britons may catch the coronavirus every day during the peak of the second wave this December, scientists have predicted.

Researchers at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, as well as Oxford and Warwick University, made the estimate based on immunity lasting only three months for the average patient, foreign media reported.

The truth about immunity is still a mystery — experts have no proof patients can get reinfected but humans are only protected from other coronaviruses for a matter of months.

Academics estimated a second wave would peak in December with 133,000 new cases each day, if immunity against Covid-19 proves to be short-lived and the R rate rises to 1.2.

But the team also warned there could still be 45,000 new cases a day if it is lasts for longer because so few people are thought to have caught the virus during the first bout.

If the UK’s R rate only creeps up to 1.1, then the second peak could be pushed back to next spring. In this scenario, the scientists estimate there may be up to 52,000 daily new cases in April if immunity doesn’t last long.

Government figures show there were officially 5,000 infections a day at the peak of the first epidemic in the UK in April. But this is known to be a massive underestimate due to a lack of widespread testing.

The Department of Health’s Covid-19 tally says just 307,000 people have had the disease in the UK. But major antibody studies have predicted at least 7 per cent of the population have had the virus — more than 4.5million people

