Pakistan gives great importance to its ties with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly (NA) Speaker Asad Qaiser said that Pakistan attaches great importance to its relations with Afghanistan and peace, development, economic prosperity was our common agenda and we would continue striving for them.

Asad Qaiser and Speaker Afghan Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani had a Video meeting on Thursday and during the tele-video conversation, important issues straddling bilateral relations and the regional situation came under discussion. The two leaders also congratulated each other on Eid.

Both leaders agreed to further intensify efforts for regional development and prosperity. It was concurred that like the National Assembly of Pakistan, the Wolesi Jirga would also set up Special Committee to promote Pak-Afghan relations and cooperation in diverse sectors.

NA Speaker Asad Qaisar invited the Afghan Speaker and Deputy Speaker to visit Pakistan along with a parliamentary delegation.

Asad Qaiser said that Parliamentary Friendship Groups can play an important role in bringing the two countries closer. He said that the two neighboring countries have vast opportunities for cooperation in the fields of agriculture and trade which can be utilised for the welfare of the people of both the countries.

Speaker Wolesi Jirga Mir Rehman Rehmani commended keen interest taken by Speaker Asad Qaiser in removing obstacles in Afghanistan’s trade with Pakistan. He said that it is an honour to be invited to visit the brotherly country of Pakistan and will be visiting with a delegation soon.