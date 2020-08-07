Security demanded for polio teams

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has written to the Home Department for provision of security to polio teams during upcoming polio campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab. In a letter written to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), P&SHD requested to convene security coordination committee meeting for CR mOPV2 R1 campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab.