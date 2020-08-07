close
Fri Aug 07, 2020
August 7, 2020

Security demanded for polio teams

August 7, 2020

LAHORE: The Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has written to the Home Department for provision of security to polio teams during upcoming polio campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab. In a letter written to Additional Chief Secretary (Home), P&SHD requested to convene security coordination committee meeting for CR mOPV2 R1 campaign from August 15, 19 in 33 districts of Punjab.

