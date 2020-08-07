Pindi jail security tightened

Rawalpindi: The security and safety measures, in and around of Central Jail Rawalpindi have been beefed up for certain rationales. A high level meeting of key officers of Central Jail, Rawalpindi, in this regard, was held in the office of Senior Superintendent Jail, the jail sources said.

“Internal and external security should not be compromised,” the Jail Superintendent affirmed in the meeting. The meeting reviewed security situation and set up security paradigm to counter untoward circumstances in the jail, the sources said.