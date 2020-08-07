Illegal recruitment: Seven AWKUM officials removed from service, eight demoted

PESHAWAR: Abdul Wali Khan University, Mardan has finally taken action against its 32 officials for their alleged involvement in illegal recruitment of some 273 regular and 170 contractual employees in 2016. The employees were removed from the service some two years back. According to the university Registrar Mian Mohammad Saleem at least seven officials of the university have been removed from service, eight demoted to lower pay scale and a minor penalty was awarded to 17 others.

Some reports suggested that personal likes and dislikes were made while taking the action.Certain sources in the university claimed that the proper legal course was not adopted for taking the action.

However, the registrar said that the issue started in 2015 when some positions in the university were advertised under advertisement no. 48. In 2016 some 273 employees from BS 7 to 16 were recruited on regular and 170 on a contractual basis in line with the advertisement, he said.But, the process triggered criticism. Some candidates moved court. Others sent complaints to the National Accountability Bureau and while some approached the Higher Education Department expressing concerns over the recruitment process.