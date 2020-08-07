CDA starts drains clean-up campaign

ISLAMABAD: The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has launched a special operation to clean all the rainwater and natural drains of Islamabad. Apart from the CDA, ICT Administration and the MCI are also participating in this special operation.The special operation has been started following directions of Capital Development Authority chairman. In this special operation, dirt and garbage will be removed from all the rainwater and natural drains flowing in the city of Islamabad so that all the drains of Islamabad can be cleaned and restored in their natural form, the CDA spokesman said.