PM to bring about real change: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has commitment to bring about change in Pakistan in real terms.

He said the PTI government had a purpose to improve political and administrative structure of the country which remained neglected for decades.

The minister said that Prime Minister’s strategy to curb the pandemic spread resulted into recovery of 90 percent patients. He said the whole world acknowledged Pakistan’s strategy against the virus adding that the number of corona cases became more than one percent due to the smart lockdown strategy.

The minister said the chief minister had awareness about difficulties faced by the lower strata of the society while he informed that 35,000 apartments would be built in Lahore with an investment of one billion dollar.