Resolution demands resignation of Punjab CM, minister

LAHORE: A resolution submitted in Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Thursday demanded resignation of the chief minister and food minister over sugar and flour shortage.

The resolution submitted by PML-N MPA Rabia Nusrat stated that ineffective and wrong policies of the government had resulted in the shortage of these items. She also submitted that black marketing of sugar and flour continued.

She added that atta was being sold at Rs 65 per kg whereas sugar was available between RS 95 to 100 per kg that clearly indicated the failure of the price control committees of the government.

Rabia Nusrat submitted that the CM and food minister had done nothing for the poor who had to face severe problems in buying these food items. The resolution demanded resignation of the CM and the food minister.

Moreover, PPP Punjab Parliamentary leader Syed Hassan Murtaza in a statement also grilled the Punjab government over sugar and atta crisis. He said there had been no impact of the notices taken by the CM rather his notices added to the problems of people as the things became more expansive for the public.