PM Imran Khan committed to creating south Punjab province: minister

MULTAN: Punjab Food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan Thursday said Prime Minister Imran Khan is very much committed to creating south Punjab province and he established south Punjab administrative secretariat as a first step towards his commitment.

Talking to reporters, the minister said soon the PM would fulfill his promise of creating the province. He said some people from Sindh are smuggling subsidized flour from Punjab after Punjab announced more than Rs 5 billion subsidy on flour. The Sindh government failed to give subsidy on flour, which invited smuggling from Punjab. The Sindh government is providing subsidized and smuggled flour from Punjab at higher rates to its citizens, the minister said.

He said there was no shortage of flour in Punjab and it is available at stable prices. Now the government was making efforts and developing a mechanism to reduce sugar prices in the province. He said the government is taking action on public complaints regarding the prices of commodities. The government would take stern action against district administration officials on failing to maintain prices of different commodities.

The minister said sugar mills were selling 70pc sugar to commercial institutions while supplying only 30pc in the market for the common man. He said the government was making efforts to convince sugar mills to increase rate of profit from commercial entities and reduce it for public to minimise burden on citizens.

He said the government was not taking any action against sugar retailers and action would be taken against only guilty persons. The government has fixed Rs 860 for 20 kilogram four bag and grinding mills are being requested to review prices of flour.

Earlier, speaking at a meeting he said the government has fixed 32,734 metric tonnes of monthly wheat quota for Multan division and flour is available at control prices. He said 30,366 metric tones of wheat has been released to flour mills in Multan division and price stability was ensured.