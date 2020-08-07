Punjab minister chairs meeting over Muharram security

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Social Welfare Raja Basharat has said that the government is grateful to all the religious leaders for their exemplary role and cooperation in promoting religious harmony. It is hoped that this ideal harmony would be maintained during Muharram.

He was chairing Muharram security review meeting of the cabinet committee on law and order with the Peace Committees of Gujranwala Division here on Thursday.

Raja Basharat urged the Ulema to work together to thwart possible conspiracies of external and internal miscreants and to strictly implement the security plan, gatherings schedule and fixed routes agreed upon by the district administration.

He said special care should be taken to follow corona SOPs in Muharram gatherings and processions. He said control rooms would be set up at provincial and district level for effective implementation of security plan plus inviting rangers and banning pillion riding and mobile phones during Ashura is also under consideration.

Ulema from all schools of thought said that they are in constant touch with each other and there is perfect religious harmony in Gujranwala division. They suggested that there should be strict monitoring of unauthentic and provocative religious content on social media, especially immediate action against those who share material against the companions of Holy Prophet (PBUH) and Ahl-e-Bait. They urged strict enforcement of laws to curb cybercrime that could be regarded as the biggest temptation of the era.